UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill TTP Terrorist Commander In North Waziristan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:19 AM

Security forces kill TTP terrorist commander in North Waziristan

The ISPR says that Safiullah was involved in the killing of four women of an NGO and target killing of FWO engineers.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2021) A terrorist commander of TTP Safiullah has been killed during security forces' operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, Safiullah was involved in the killing of four women of an NGO and target killing of FWO engineers.

He was also involved in planning and execution of Improvised Explosive Device attacks on Security Forces, extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The security forces also recovered huge cache of weapons and ammunition during the operation.

Related Topics

Terrorist Target Killing North Waziristan Kidnapping ISPR Women FWO

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs honors winners of 4th edition of Inn ..

Dubai Customs honors winners of 4th edition of Innovator Award

4 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General and His UN Counterpart Discu ..

OIC Secretary General and His UN Counterpart Discuss OIC-UN Cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.62 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.62 million

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament& ..

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament&#039;s resolution on UAE as &# ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.