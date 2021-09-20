Security forces kill TTP terrorist commander in North Waziristan

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2021) A terrorist commander of TTP Safiullah has been killed during security forces' operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, Safiullah was involved in the killing of four women of an NGO and target killing of FWO engineers.

He was also involved in planning and execution of Improvised Explosive Device attacks on Security Forces, extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The security forces also recovered huge cache of weapons and ammunition during the operation.