Security Forces Kill Two Active Terrorists In Dossali Fire Exchange

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Security forces kill two active terrorists in Dossali fire exchange

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The security forces killed two active terrorists involved in inimical activities against the forces and killing of innocent civilians during an exchange of fire in general area Dossali of North Waziristan District on Thursday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Friday, the army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and sealed all possible escape routes.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, it said.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, ISPR said.

