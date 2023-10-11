Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Two Active Terrorists In KP Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 12:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The security forces killed two active terrorists in separate operations in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the night of October 9 and 10.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Tuesday, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District where after an intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ikram was killed.

He remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces including the recent attacks on Police Station Hathala and Rori Police Check Post.

In another encounter with terrorists in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorist location as a result of which one more terrorist was sent to hell.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the ISPR said.

