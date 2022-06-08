Security forces kill two terrorists during clearance operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The security forces have killed two active terrorists of the Balochistan Republican Army (BRA) during an area clearance operation based on information of presence of a group of terrorists in general area of Parodh Mountains, near Nushki in Balochistan.

The security forces conducted an operation on Monday to apprehend them and once the troops started clearance operation in the area, the terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on to security forces, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said on Tuesday.

The terrorists identified as Nadeem and Shahzad Alam, it added, were killed in ensuing exchange of fire. They were involved in the recent security incidents in Kharan and surroundings, besides planting of an improvised explosive device (IED) on a security forces convoy.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered, which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area, the ISPR said.

"The security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," it added.