Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ISPR says a group of terrorists attacked an FC Camp in the area in the early hours of morning.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2023) Two terrorists have been killed by the security forces during an exchange of fire in Muslim Bagh area of Northern Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, a group of terrorists attacked an FC Camp in the area in the early hours of morning.

Currently, operation by the security forces is underway to capture the terrorists who have been cornered into a building complex. Heavy exchange of fire is underway.

The ISPR said that during the clearance operation, two soldiers embraced martyrdom while three others sustained injuries.