UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists In Balochistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2023 | 04:11 PM

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

The ISPR says a group of terrorists attacked an FC Camp in the area in the early hours of morning.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2023) Two terrorists have been killed by the security forces during an exchange of fire in Muslim Bagh area of Northern Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, a group of terrorists attacked an FC Camp in the area in the early hours of morning.

Currently, operation by the security forces is underway to capture the terrorists who have been cornered into a building complex. Heavy exchange of fire is underway.

The ISPR said that during the clearance operation, two soldiers embraced martyrdom while three others sustained injuries.

Related Topics

Fire Balochistan Exchange ISPR Bagh Muslim

Recent Stories

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

7 minutes ago
 Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, ..

Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, says Imran Khan

33 minutes ago
 Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

3 hours ago
 IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran K ..

IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.