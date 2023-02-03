UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists In Esham, North Waziristan Fire Exchange

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Security forces kill two terrorists in Esham, North Waziristan fire exchange

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The security forces have killed two terrorists amid intense fire exchange that took place between the terrorists and forces in general area Esham of North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in subversive activities against the security forces whereas weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

"The incident re-vindicates Pakistan Army's resolve to have zero tolerance against terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirms its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence," it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

