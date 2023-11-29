Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists In Kalat District

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2023 | 12:06 PM

The ISPR says that the terrorists have been killed in intense fire exchange between troops and terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) Security forces have killed two terrorists in an intelligence based operation in general area Nagao Mountains in Kalat District.

According to ISPR, the terrorists were killed in intense fire exchange between troops and terrorists.

A cache of arms, ammunition and explosives also were recovered.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

