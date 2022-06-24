Security Forces kill two terrorists in Kulachi fire exchange

The Security Forces on Friday killed two terrorists during fire exchange took place between the forces and terrorists in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail Khan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Security Forces on Friday killed two terrorists during fire exchange took place between the forces and terrorists in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail Khan District.

The Security Forces recovered weapons and ammunition, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here.

The killed terrorists were remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.