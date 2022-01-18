Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The security forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation being conducted on reported presence of terrorists in Thal, North Waziristan District.

The terrorists were identified as Ghayoor and Bahauddin who got killed during intense exchange of fire, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the IBO, a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The slain terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.