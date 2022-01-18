UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists In North Waziristan IBO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 11:26 PM

The security forces on Tuesday killed two terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation being conducted on reported presence of terrorists in Thal, North Waziristan District

The terrorists were identified as Ghayoor and Bahauddin who got killed during intense exchange of fire, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the IBO, a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The slain terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

