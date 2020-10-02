UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists In Northwaziristan IBO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:50 PM

Security forces kill two terrorists in Northwaziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Security Forces on Friday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout in Boya, Northwazirstan.

In consequence of that two hardcore terrorists including an improvised explosive device (IED) specialist were killed while one terrorist was apprehended, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It added that these terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 terrorists attacks on security forces.

