Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists In NW IBO; Captain, Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:13 AM

Security Forces kill two terrorists in NW IBO; Captain, two soldiers embrace martyrdom

The Security forces on Wednesday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Dosalli, North Wazirstan after getting reports about presence of terrorists and managed to kill two terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The Security forces on Wednesday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Dosalli, North Wazirstan after getting reports about presence of terrorists and managed to kill two terrorists.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a media statement, informed that in exchange of fire an officer Captain Faheem and two soldiers Sepoy Shafi and Sepoy Naseem embraced shahadat while fighting against the terrorists.

The Armed Forces Spokesperson added that the IBO was conducted on reported presence of terrorists where two of them were killed by the Forces.

More Stories From Pakistan

