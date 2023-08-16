Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists In Razmak, North Waziristan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 16, 2023 | 10:58 AM

Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, North Waziristan

The ISPR says the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent citizens.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2023) Two active terrorists have been killed in an intelligence-based operation by security forces in Razmak area of North Waziristan district.

According to ISPR, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent citizens.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Later, sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists in the area.

The local people appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

