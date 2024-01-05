Open Menu

Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists In Tank

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Terrorist Gul Yousaf remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces including high profile terrorist attacks in Tank and D.I.Khan districts as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2024) Two terrorists, including a high value target Gul Yousaf alias Toor, have been killed during security forces' intelligence based operation in Tank District.

Terrorist Gul Yousaf remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces including high profile terrorist attacks in Tank and D.I.

Khan districts as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

He was highly wanted by the Law enforcement agencies and government had fixed head money of 2.5 Million rupees on him.

Local populace has appreciated the efforts of the security forces in maintaining peace and stability in the area.

In a statement, the ISPR reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Target Killing ISPR Tank Money Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

13 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

13 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

13 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

13 hours ago
UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

13 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

13 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

13 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

13 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

13 hours ago
 PML-N leaders start election campaign

PML-N leaders start election campaign

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan