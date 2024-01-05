Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

(@Abdulla99267510)

Terrorist Gul Yousaf remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces including high profile terrorist attacks in Tank and D.I.Khan districts as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2024) Two terrorists, including a high value target Gul Yousaf alias Toor, have been killed during security forces' intelligence based operation in Tank District.

He was highly wanted by the Law enforcement agencies and government had fixed head money of 2.5 Million rupees on him.

Local populace has appreciated the efforts of the security forces in maintaining peace and stability in the area.

In a statement, the ISPR reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism.