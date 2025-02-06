Security Forces Killed 12 Khwarij In North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 11:57 PM
Security forces killed 12 khwarij in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on February 5 and 6
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Security forces killed 12 khwarij in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on February 5 and 6.
“Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on the reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, twelve khwarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release.
However, during intense fire exchange, Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age: 34 years, resident of District Hangu), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.
A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
Recent Stories
Swindling Brit stands trial for injuring French police in getaway
Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Wa ..
Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris
Swedish police say 'multiple nationalities' died in mass shooting
ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully
Vonn bombs out of world championships super-G won by Austrian Venier
Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open results
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves initiatives to boost social welfare, digital transf ..
‘NZ fully prepared to do well in tri-nation series, Champions trophy’; Jacob ..
UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city to attend CPA conference
Security forces killed 12 khwarij in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
ICT completes 4th day of polio campaign successfully2 minutes ago
-
UK House of Commons Deputy Speaker arrives in city to attend CPA conference6 minutes ago
-
Security forces killed 12 khwarij in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker among two arrested in Greece boat incident2 minutes ago
-
Speakers urges youth to play key role in ending gender-based violence2 minutes ago
-
Man convicted of raping, blackmailing woman awarded life imprisonment1 hour ago
-
Political parties to bring suggestions in BA for improvement of law & order situation: CM Bugti1 hour ago
-
Illegal constructions demolished during operation2 hours ago
-
DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week2 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculation exams, orders to take strict measures to ensur ..2 hours ago
-
Rs.18 bn set as tax target for Rawalpindi Region2 hours ago