Security Forces Killed 12 Khwarij In North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 11:57 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Security forces killed 12 khwarij in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on February 5 and 6.

“Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on the reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, twelve khwarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release.

However, during intense fire exchange, Lance Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age: 34 years, resident of District Hangu), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

