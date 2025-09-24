Security Forces Killed 13 Terrorists: ISPR
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 10:26 PM
Security forces killed 13 Indian-sponsored khwarij during an intelligence-based operation in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan District
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Security forces killed 13 Indian-sponsored khwarij during an intelligence-based operation in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan District.
“On 24 September 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, on the reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and, resultantly, thirteen Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” said an ISPR news release.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas, including facilitation in suicide bombing attack in Daraban in December 2023, abduction and target killing of government officials and innocent civilians.
Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR
DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments
CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues
Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison
ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design
PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on cops' requests1 minute ago
-
Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments2 minutes ago
-
CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues2 minutes ago
-
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad46 minutes ago
-
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP46 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations46 minutes ago
-
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison47 minutes ago
-
ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design39 minutes ago
-
Shahid Afridi optimistic for Vision Pakistan initiative39 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 13 India-backed terrorists in D.I.Khan39 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democracy51 minutes ago