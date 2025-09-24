Open Menu

Security Forces Killed 13 Terrorists: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 10:26 PM

Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

Security forces killed 13 Indian-sponsored khwarij during an intelligence-based operation in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Security forces killed 13 Indian-sponsored khwarij during an intelligence-based operation in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan District.

“On 24 September 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, on the reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and, resultantly, thirteen Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” said an ISPR news release.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas, including facilitation in suicide bombing attack in Daraban in December 2023, abduction and target killing of government officials and innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.

Recent Stories

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..

1 minute ago
 Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 DC Malakand reviews performance of Government depa ..

DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments

2 minutes ago
 CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other ..

CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

2 minutes ago
 Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehza ..

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

46 minutes ago
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations ..

HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP

46 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 mill ..

ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share ..

Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

47 minutes ago
 PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in pri ..

PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison

47 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE In ..

ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design

39 minutes ago
 PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese prem ..

PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan