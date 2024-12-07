Open Menu

Security Forces Killed 22 Khwarij In Three Separate Operations In KP

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Security Forces killed 22 Khwarij in three separate operations in KP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Security Forces killed twenty two Khwarij in three separate intelligence-based operations from December 6-7 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province whereas six valiant soldiers embraced martyrdom while valiantly thwarting terrorists.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Gul Imam, Tank District on reported presence of khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, nine Khwarij were sent to hell, while six got injured.

In another operation, conducted by the Security Forces in North Waziristan District, ten Khwarij were successfully neutralized.

In a third encounter, security forces thwarted Khwarij attempt to attack a security forces’ post in Thall District and killed three khwarij, however, during the intense fire exchange, six brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

"Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

