Security forces killed 6 Khwarij terrorists including ring leader: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Security Forces killed six Khwarij terrorists including their ring leader Zabi Ullah @ Zakran in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District. “During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, resultantly, five khwarij were sent to hell,” it further said.

“In another intelligence based operation in South Waziristan District, own troops effectively neutralized kharji ring leader Zabi Ullah @Zakran, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as in target killing of innocent civilians and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies,” the press release said.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.