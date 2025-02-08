Security Forces Killed Afghan National Involved In Terrorism Inside Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 11:00 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Security forces killed an Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan during an operation in the general area of Datta Khel of North Waziristan on February 6.
According to an ISPR news release, the individual was later identified as Luqman Khan alias Nusrat (Afghan National), son of Kamal Khan, resident of Spera District, Khost Province, Afghanistan.
Interim Afghan government authorities are being approached to take over the body of the individual, being an Afghan citizen.
Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of the involvement of Afghan Nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan. The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..
Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..
Bencic overturns one-set deficit to meet Krueger at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open fina ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of Emirates Humanitarian Youth Cou ..
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Pu ..
ICC slams Trump's sanctions order as many countries rally behind court
Mum's the word as Bencic stuns Rybakina to reach Abu Dhabi final
Smith and Carey tons put Australia into lead in second Sri Lanka Test
UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2
Department of Government Enablement showcases Abu Dhabi’s AI leadership at Mic ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist crushed by speedy car driver in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Security Forces killed Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti placed under house arrest in IIOJK6 minutes ago
-
President departs to Pakistan after concluding China’s visit6 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts Insightful online meeting on Sufism10 hours ago
-
ECP slams Pattan for "coordinated effort" to discredit national institutions10 hours ago
-
CM leading environmental improvements, initiating climate negotiations with neighboring countries: M ..10 hours ago
-
Lahore Police tightens grip on gambling, on-line betting dens10 hours ago
-
Pakistan making progress in many sectors: Advisor11 hours ago
-
DC inspects medical facilities at BHU11 hours ago
-
Gov’t wants to end polarization through dialogue: Ihsan Afzal11 hours ago
-
Ministry of Religious Affairs announces Hajj 2025 training schedule for South Punjab pilgrims11 hours ago