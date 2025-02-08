Open Menu

Security Forces Killed Afghan National Involved In Terrorism Inside Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Security Forces killed Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Security forces killed an Afghan national involved in terrorism inside Pakistan during an operation in the general area of Datta Khel of North Waziristan on February 6.

According to an ISPR news release, the individual was later identified as Luqman Khan alias Nusrat (Afghan National), son of Kamal Khan, resident of Spera District, Khost Province, Afghanistan.

Interim Afghan government authorities are being approached to take over the body of the individual, being an Afghan citizen.

Such incidents are irrefutable evidence of the involvement of Afghan Nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan. The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

