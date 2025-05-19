Security Forces Killed Nine Khwarij In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 10:52 PM
Security Forces killed nine Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna Al Khwarij in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on May 17 and 18
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Security Forces killed nine Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna Al Khwarij in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on May 17 and 18.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted by the Security Forces in Lakki Marwat District.
During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, five Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell.
In a second IBO, conducted in Bannu District, two Indian sponsored Khwarij were successfully neutralized by the security forces.
In another incident that occurred in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, khwarij ambushed a security forces convoy.
Own troops responded effectively and sent to hell two Indian sponsored khwarij.
However, during the intense fire exchange, two brave sons of soil, Sepoy Farhad Ali Turi (age: 29 years, resident of District Kurram) and Lance Naik Sabir Afridi (age: 32 years, resident of District Kohat) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.
Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism perpetrated by Indian proxies, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
