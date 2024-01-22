Open Menu

Security Forces Killed Seven Terrorists In Zhob Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Security Forces killed seven terrorists in Zhob operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The security forces on Monday killed at least seven terrorists involved in hostile activities against the armed forces and innocent civilians during a fire exchange that took place during an intelligence-based operation in Sambaza Sector area of Zhob District, near the Pakistan-Afghan border.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Army troops effectively surrounded and engaged the fleeing terrorists.

The seven killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians. Arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.

