Security Forces Killed Six Khwarij In Bannu District

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 10:37 PM

Security Forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district on the night of April 23 and 24

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Security Forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district on the night of April 23 and 24.

According to a news release of ISPR, “On night 23/24 April 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bannu District on the reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, six khwarij were sent to hell, while four khawrij got injured.”

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

