Security Forces Killed Six Terrorists In Buleda's IBO After Heavy Gunfight

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 12:06 AM

Security Forces killed six terrorists in Buleda's IBO after heavy gunfight

The security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists involved in recent hostile activities in Kech, after heavy fire exchange, in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the forces in Buleda area of Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists involved in recent hostile activities in Kech, after heavy fire exchange, in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the forces in Buleda area of Balochistan.

As many as six terrorists were killed by the security forces in heavy exchange of fire during an IBO on terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added that these terrorists were involved in recent terrorist activities in Kech. A cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorist hideout, it said.

