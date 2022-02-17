UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Killed Six Terrorists In Buleda's Operation After Heavy Gunfight

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 12:09 AM

Security Forces killed six terrorists in Buleda's operation after heavy gunfight

The security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists after heavy fire exchange in an operation conducted to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan, based on information of presence of terrorists' hideout in general area Injirkan Range near Buleda, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists after heavy fire exchange in an operation conducted to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan, based on information of presence of terrorists' hideout in general area Injirkan Range near Buleda, Balochistan.

Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, the terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened fire onto security forces, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The terrorists killed in ensuing heavy exchange of fire were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in District Kech, it added.

In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered, it said.

The military's media wing said the operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan would continue and they would not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

