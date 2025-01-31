Security Forces Killed Ten Khwarij In Various Operations In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Security forces killed ten Khwarij in various operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 30 and 31.
"On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Khulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, four Khwarij were sent to hell," said an ISPR news release.
In four separate encounters in North Waziristan District, fire exchange took place between the Security Forces and Khwarij in general area Datta Khel, Hassan Khel, Ghulam Khan and Mir Ali.
Resultantly, six Khwarij were successfully neutralized by own troops.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.
Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.
