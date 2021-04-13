UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Launch Operation In South Waziristan, Kill One Terrorist

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:18 AM

Security forces launch operation in South Waziristan, kill one terrorist

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Ladha area of South Waziristan and killed a terrorist identified as Peer alias Asad.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021) Security forces launched an operation in south Waziristan and killed one terrorist after exchange of fire in the area on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Ladha area of South Waziristan on reported presence of terrorists.

During exchange of fire, a terrorist identified as Peer alias Asad was killed. He was an active member of TTP since 2006.

Related Topics

Terrorist South Waziristan Fire Exchange ISPR

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 13, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

10 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

10 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.