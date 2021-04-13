Security forces launch operation in South Waziristan, kill one terrorist

(@fidahassanain)

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Ladha area of South Waziristan and killed a terrorist identified as Peer alias Asad.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021) Security forces launched an operation in south Waziristan and killed one terrorist after exchange of fire in the area on Tuesday.

During exchange of fire, a terrorist identified as Peer alias Asad was killed. He was an active member of TTP since 2006.