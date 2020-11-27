Security forces playing key role for durable peace; CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday said security forces including Levies force were playing key role for maintaining durable peace in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of Inter-District Levies Recruits Passing out Parade in Khuzdar.

Provincial Minister for Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushara Rind, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Naseebullah Murree, DG Levies Force and other senior officials also attended the ceremony.

Chief Minister said our security forces had given great sacrifices for restoration peace in the country and the Balochistan which were commendable efforts.

There is peace in the respective areas of Balochistan owing to numerous sacrifices of security, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said despite he also paid rich tribute to martyrs of security forces.

He said increasing the capacity of the Levies Force in Balochistan was a great achievement which would help to decrease crime activities in respective areas of the province because peace was essential for development of the province.

Jam Kamal added incumbent government was utilizing all resources to improve forces for ensuring protection of public lives and their property in the area.

He said funds have been released for setting up a new Levies Training Center in Kuchlak for aimed to improve performance of the Levies force in the area, adding Balochistan is our province for which we all have to play a responsible role for its development and prosperity.

Steps are being taken in all the district of the province to improve they system, he said saying it was our duty to make comprehensive planning for the province to put it towards development path.

CM said the women in Levies Recruits showed excellent performance and we proud of them performances.

He also congratulated the Pass out Parade Levies Recruits on its success.

Earlier, Mir Jam Kamal was greeted by passing out Parade of levies recruits.

CM Mir Jam Kamal also inspected the Levies Recruits Parade where he was informed that 24 women constables in 600 Levies recruits of 9 district provided 4 month of latest training .

Pass out levies recruits also were taken oath at the Ceremony. Levies recruits displayed excellent defensive skills at the function.

At the end of the ceremony, Chief Minister Jam Kamal distributed prizes among the best performing Levies recruits.