UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Playing Role In Maintaining Law & Order In Balochistan: Ziaullah Longove

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Security forces playing role in maintaining law & order in Balochistan: Ziaullah longove

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Tuesday said Pakistan's security forces and law enforcement agencies were playing key role in curbing the nefarious design of a network of terrorists at each platform while they improved law and order situation after rendering a lot of sacrifices of their precious lives.

Talking to APP here, he said the plan of anti-peace elements in Balochistan were being foiled by our brave security forces.

Ziaullah Lonvove said measures were being taken to recruit the local people in the security forces department including police, Levies Forces, and Frontier Corps at Pak Afghan border in order to address problems of joblessness in the area.

Meanwhile, the Federal government has set up a committee headed by the Balochistan Home Minister to regulate trade activities at the border and a sub-committee has also been formulated in the supervision of Balochistan Chief Secretary, he said adding that it was the top priority of the government to reduce poverty from the respective areas.

He said law and order situation was improved across the province as compared it in past due to numerous sacrifices of security forces, adding that all available resources were being utilized to ensure the protection of public lives and their property in the area and on one would be allowed to destabilize peace in the province.

He said Levies force and personnel of police were providing the latest training to enhance their capacity to curb the terrorist activities in a well manner for the interest of the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Balochistan Police Law And Order Border All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

6 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

6 minutes ago

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a d ..

11 minutes ago

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

25 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares luxurious life-style picture

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.