Security forces playing role in maintaining law & order in Balochistan: Ziaullah longove

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affair Mir Ziaullah Longove on Tuesday said Pakistan's security forces and law enforcement agencies were playing key role in curbing the nefarious design of a network of terrorists at each platform while they improved law and order situation after rendering a lot of sacrifices of their precious lives.

Talking to APP here, he said the plan of anti-peace elements in Balochistan were being foiled by our brave security forces.

Ziaullah Lonvove said measures were being taken to recruit the local people in the security forces department including police, Levies Forces, and Frontier Corps at Pak Afghan border in order to address problems of joblessness in the area.

Meanwhile, the Federal government has set up a committee headed by the Balochistan Home Minister to regulate trade activities at the border and a sub-committee has also been formulated in the supervision of Balochistan Chief Secretary, he said adding that it was the top priority of the government to reduce poverty from the respective areas.

He said law and order situation was improved across the province as compared it in past due to numerous sacrifices of security forces, adding that all available resources were being utilized to ensure the protection of public lives and their property in the area and on one would be allowed to destabilize peace in the province.

He said Levies force and personnel of police were providing the latest training to enhance their capacity to curb the terrorist activities in a well manner for the interest of the province.