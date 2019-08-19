UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Playing Vital Role In Curbing Terrorism In Province: Chief Minister Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:31 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were playing vital role in curb terrorism activities to maintain sustainable peace in province.

He shared these views while chairing a meeting to review security measures against terrorists during his visit of CTD main headquarters Quetta. Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia-Ullah Longov, Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt and Deputy Inspector General of CTD were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Balochistan was briefed regarding performances of CTD against terrorists in details during meeting.

Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the role of security forces, saying that they have achieved major success in preventing terrorism and we were proud sacrifices of security forces while law and order situation was improved due to their countless sacrifices.

He also directed concerned officials that a comprehensive plan should be formed to ensure protection of citizens and to eliminate nefarious designs of terrorism from province, despite security measures would be enhanced at mosques and worship places to control any untoward situation in the respective areas.

"The needs of police force and CTD will be accomplished on priority basis", he said, adding that provision latest facilities including technology to security forces was need of hours which would be provided in order to enhance their capabilities for interest of peace.

