Security forces playing vital role to curb terrorist activities: Hamza Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Sunday said security forces were playing a key role to curb terrorists activities for maintaining peace in the areas.

In a statement, he also expressed his deep grief sorrow over the martyrdom of FC youth during an operation against terrorists in Kharan area.

He said security forces including the Pakistan Army were rendering their lives for the protection of public lives, despite strengthening defense of border areas in the country who are our national heroes whose sacrifices will not be wasted and soon the terrorists will be wiped out from the country.

He said that the people of Pakistan stand with Pakistan Army and other forces to thwart the conspiracies against the motherland.

He also paid tributes to FC soldier Fida-ur-Rehman who was martyred in the operation against terrorists and offered condolences to his family.