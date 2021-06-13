UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Playing Vital Role To Curb Terrorist Activities: Hamza Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

Security forces playing vital role to curb terrorist activities: Hamza Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Sunday said security forces were playing a key role to curb terrorists activities for maintaining peace in the areas.

In a statement, he also expressed his deep grief sorrow over the martyrdom of FC youth during an operation against terrorists in Kharan area.

He said security forces including the Pakistan Army were rendering their lives for the protection of public lives, despite strengthening defense of border areas in the country who are our national heroes whose sacrifices will not be wasted and soon the terrorists will be wiped out from the country.

He said that the people of Pakistan stand with Pakistan Army and other forces to thwart the conspiracies against the motherland.

He also paid tributes to FC soldier Fida-ur-Rehman who was martyred in the operation against terrorists and offered condolences to his family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Nasir Kharan Border Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change plans launch of new foo ..

1 hour ago

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

3 hours ago

22,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.