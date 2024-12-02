Security Forces, Police Deployed After Ceasefire In Restive Kurram Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Following a renewed ceasefire between rival groups in Kurram district, the personnel of security forces and police have been deployed in restive areas to maintain peace.
Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javed Mehsud said on Monday, police and security forces have been deployed, and efforts to extend the ceasefire to the other areas are ongoing.
He said it is a much positive and encouraging development adding that the 11-day-long clashes and unrest had resulted in significant loss of lives and created immense hardships for the local population.
The closure of main roads, including the Peshawar-Parachinar central highway and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border, has severely disrupted daily life in the district.
Shortages of fuel, food, and medicines have added to the public’s difficulties. It is crucial to reopen these routes immediately to provide relief to the people.
To make the ceasefire sustainable, the government and local leadership must work together on collective measures to restore lasting peace in the region and address the challenges faced by the residents, said Mehsud.
APP/vak
