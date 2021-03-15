UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Provide Social Services To Residents Of District Rajanpur's Kacha Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The security forces including Pakistan Rangers Punjab in coordination with Punjab Police and Civil Administration have been providing basic social services to the masses of far-flung areas of District Rajanpur.

The initiative was being undertaken as a joint venture to reach out to the residents of the remote areas of Kacha in District Rajanpur ensuring provision of basic social services since last one week, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the campaign, free medical camps have been organised in which around 500 patients have been given free medical treatment and medicines till to date, it added.

"Over 800 ration bags ( containing flour, pulses, rice, sugar and tea) around 1,000 gift hampers for children and 30 sewing machines have been distributed amongst needy women," said the ISPR.

It further said that the security forces of Pakistan in coordination with provincial administration were committed to ensure peace and stability and provide necessary care to people.

