Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Including IEDs In Chaman's IBO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Security Forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition including IEDs in Chaman's IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Security Forces on Sunday after an extensive search and sanitization carried out in the area of Chaman, recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the location of terrorists identified in the area.

The forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Rehman Kahul, Chaman to clear a suspected hideout of terrorists, linked with recent terrorist incidents including the planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Chaman and surrounding areas, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, as a result of continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of the terrorists was identified and the security forces were employed to check it.

Pakistan Army in step with the nation remained determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, it said.

