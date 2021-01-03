UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Recover Huge Catch Of Weapons, Ammunition

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Security forces recover huge catch of weapons, ammunition

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::The security forces in a successful operation in Orakzai area recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition, official sources said on Sunday.

The weapons recovered included charcoal explosives, 850 grams of explosives used in suicide jackets, 436 different bore catridges, five mines, two batteries, 344 detonators, 87 meters detonator cord, six remotes, 100 meters safety fuse cord, and nine hand grenades.

Besides the weapons, Domitri ED, wire one head of bike, SMG machine gun with three chargers and 430 cartridges, 13 pamphlets attributed to ISIS were also recovered. The security forces also seized two wireless sets.

Strike and search operations continued for the arrest of those, who had hidden the weapons.

