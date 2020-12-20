UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Recover Two Suicide Jackets In An Operation

20th December 2020

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Security forces have claimed to foil a major sabotage plot in Bajaur and recovered two suicide jackets during a successful operation on the tip-off of the presence of terrorists in Barang Tehsil, here on Sunday.

According to the officials, the security forces conducted a successful operation on a tip-off of the presence of terrorists in Barang Tehsil and during the operation, the security forces recovered two suicide jackets. At the behest of anti-state elements, it was to be used for major catastrophes in Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

It is to be noted that in the last few days in Bajaur, the security forces have carried out a successful operation, killed several commanders of the banned terrorist outfits.

More Stories From Pakistan

