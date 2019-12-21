UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Rendered Sacrifices For Peace In Balochistan: Mir Ziaullah Lango

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:43 PM

Security forces rendered sacrifices for peace in Balochistan: Mir Ziaullah Lango

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango Saturday said the security forces had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango Saturday said the security forces had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the province.

He expressed hope that the newly passed out recruits of Levies force would discharge their professional duties to the best of their capability to maintain law and order in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

He gave away shield and appreciation certificates to the outstanding recruits in the passing out parade of a troop of Levies force in Khuzdar.

