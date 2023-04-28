UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Repulsed 3 Terrorist Attacks In Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 07:27 PM

The security forces, while fighting gallantly with terrorists on the night of April 27, repulsed their three attacks at different locations in Lakki Marwat District within a span of short time, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The security forces, while fighting gallantly with terrorists on the night of April 27, repulsed their three attacks at different locations in Lakki Marwat District within a span of short time, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

"A motorcycle borne suicide bomber exploded himself near the security forces post in Lakki Marwat followed by a fierce fire exchange between own troops and terrorists, " an ISPR news release said.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell," it added.

In two other encounters in general areas Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel of Lakki Marwat District, three more terrorists, including terrorist commander Musa Khan, were eliminated.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the seven killed terrorists.

"However, during intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Taj Mir (age 40 years, resident of Nowshera District), Havaldar Zakir Ahmed (age 38 years, resident of Abbottabad District) and Sepoy Abid Hussain (age 29 years, resident of DI Khan District) fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat," the ISPR said.

It said "sanitization of the areas" was being carried out to eliminate terrorists, if any found in the area.

"Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

