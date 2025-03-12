Security Forces Rescue Over 100 Passengers, Eliminate 16 Terrorists On Jaffar Express
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express, rescuing over 100 passengers and neutralizing more than 16 terrorists in a swift operation.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the bravery and efficiency of the security forces, stating that their timely action prevented a major tragedy. “Pakistan’s brave security forces have sent over 16 terrorists to hell and foiled their evil plans with courage,” he said.
Naqvi condemned the attack on unarmed passengers, calling it an inhumane act.
“Those who target innocent civilians are enemies of the nation and the country,” he added.
The minister further warned of a larger conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan through terrorism in Balochistan. “Enemy forces are using terrorism to create instability, but with the support of the nation, we will defeat every such plot,” he asserted.
He also extended prayers for the speedy recovery of injured passengers and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring national security.
