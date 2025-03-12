Open Menu

Security Forces Rescue Over 100 Passengers, Eliminate 16 Terrorists On Jaffar Express

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Security Forces rescue over 100 passengers, eliminate 16 terrorists on Jaffar Express

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express, rescuing over 100 passengers and neutralizing more than 16 terrorists in a swift operation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the bravery and efficiency of the security forces, stating that their timely action prevented a major tragedy. “Pakistan’s brave security forces have sent over 16 terrorists to hell and foiled their evil plans with courage,” he said.

Naqvi condemned the attack on unarmed passengers, calling it an inhumane act.

“Those who target innocent civilians are enemies of the nation and the country,” he added.

The minister further warned of a larger conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan through terrorism in Balochistan. “Enemy forces are using terrorism to create instability, but with the support of the nation, we will defeat every such plot,” he asserted.

He also extended prayers for the speedy recovery of injured passengers and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring national security.

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

40 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

41 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Cr ..

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince

56 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

56 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Fi ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..

1 hour ago
 Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

2 hours ago
Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them n ..

Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them new duties

2 hours ago
 Car lifter arrested in injured condition

Car lifter arrested in injured condition

2 hours ago
 IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond li ..

IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond limit in FIA as illegal

2 hours ago
 Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, ..

Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, protection

2 hours ago
 LHC introduces digital reforms for enhanced effici ..

LHC introduces digital reforms for enhanced efficiency

2 hours ago
 Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker i ..

Aijaz Laghari held meetings, solved party worker issues

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan