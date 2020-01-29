UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces' Role Eulogized For Making Pakistan Safe For Tourism

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:58 PM

Security forces' role eulogized for making Pakistan safe for tourism

Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said on Wednesday that security forces had played a commendable role in making the country safer which helped promote tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said on Wednesday that security forces had played a commendable role in making the country safer which helped promote tourism.

He was addressing a seminar titled "Pakistan as the Best Tourist Destination" at its seminar room here on Wednesday.

Water, Environment and Tourism Chairman Masood Ali Khan, Cross Roots Bikers Club CEO Mukaram Tareen, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

In his address, Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said that Pakistan was the best country in terms of tourism having all weathers, the highest mountains, beautiful greens, the highest border, deep oceans and mesmerizing plateaus and plains and Pakistan's natural beauty was unmatched.

He said that students were being trained in the college regarding the scope of international tourism in Pakistan.

Masood Ali Khan said the government must provide more funds for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan. He said that academia and the government institutions must work together for the promotion of tourism in the country. Mukkaram Tareen said the promotion of tourism could play an important role in strengthening Pakistan's economy and highlighting positive image of Pakistan.

Several documentaries were also screened to pay tribute to the Pakistan army and the government for their role to make Pakistan a safe country which was necessary for the promotion of tourism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Punjab Rashid Border All Government Best

Recent Stories

FIA Gujranwala SI among three shot at, injured

33 seconds ago

Commissioner Nasirabad for redressal of public com ..

34 seconds ago

BBC announces 450 newsroom job losses

37 seconds ago

Foxconn delays China return for Taiwan staff over ..

39 seconds ago

Denmark keen to strengthen trade ties with Pakista ..

8 minutes ago

Foreign Minister stresses upon resolution of IOJ&K ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.