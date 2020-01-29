Security forces' role eulogized for making Pakistan safe for tourism

Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said on Wednesday that security forces had played a commendable role in making the country safer which helped promote tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said on Wednesday that security forces had played a commendable role in making the country safer which helped promote tourism.

He was addressing a seminar titled "Pakistan as the Best Tourist Destination" at its seminar room here on Wednesday.

Water, Environment and Tourism Chairman Masood Ali Khan, Cross Roots Bikers Club CEO Mukaram Tareen, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

In his address, Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said that Pakistan was the best country in terms of tourism having all weathers, the highest mountains, beautiful greens, the highest border, deep oceans and mesmerizing plateaus and plains and Pakistan's natural beauty was unmatched.

He said that students were being trained in the college regarding the scope of international tourism in Pakistan.

Masood Ali Khan said the government must provide more funds for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan. He said that academia and the government institutions must work together for the promotion of tourism in the country. Mukkaram Tareen said the promotion of tourism could play an important role in strengthening Pakistan's economy and highlighting positive image of Pakistan.

Several documentaries were also screened to pay tribute to the Pakistan army and the government for their role to make Pakistan a safe country which was necessary for the promotion of tourism.