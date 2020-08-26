UrduPoint.com
Security Forces' Role For Peace And Development Of Balochistan Is Historic.

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:24 PM

Heirs of martyrs of Balochistan on Wednesday lauded the role of security forces of Pakistan for peace and development in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Heirs of martyrs of Balochistan on Wednesday lauded the role of security forces of Pakistan for peace and development in the province.

"Role of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps for the peace, tranquility and development of Balochistan is historic," said the heirs of martyrs of Balochistan during a press conference held at Quetta Press Club.

Heirs of martyrs including Farid Raisani, Dr Mushtaq Imrani, Alam Zeb Murree, Mir Abdul Ghaffar Badini, Malik Sanaullah Shahwani, Mir Hassan Zahri, Mir Jahangir, Javed Bangalzai and other tribal dignitaries addressed the press conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Fareed Raisani said that Armed forces of Pakistan are on standby for the maintenance of peace in the Balochistan province.

Demanding justice for Hayat Baloch, he said few so-called Nationalists politicizing the issue.

"Such elements have no sympathy with Hayat Baloch or Balochistan, they are only criticizing FC Balochistan to please their foreign bosses".

he said.

He said that their our loved ones were brutally martyred by terrorist organizations, but unfortunately none of the so-called human rights activists stood against them.

He recalled that Shaheed Siraj Raisani raised his voice and his 200 comrades were martyred by terrorist organizations in 2018 elections because they talked about the integrity of the beloved homeland and the end of Indian intervention in Balochistan.

Dr. Mushtaq Imrani, brother of Shaheed Meraj Imrani, said that his brother Engineer Meraj and his minor children were martyred by terrorists at Mithri while family was attacked but unfortunately any so-called nationalist leader did not open their lips on such barbarism.

Malik Sanaullah Shahwani, Javed Bangalzai, Mir Hassan Zahri and others also said that the fact is that FC Balochistan is the guarantor of peace in the province and we Salute FC for their sacrifices.

