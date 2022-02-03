UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Slay 13 Terrorists Amid Thwarting Attacks On FC Camps In Balochistan: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 04:55 PM

Security forces slay 13 terrorists amid thwarting attacks on FC camps in Balochistan: ISPR

The security forces on Thursday successfully thwarted terrorists' attack on Frontier Corps (FC) Camps, at Naushki and Panjgur, and killed 13 terrorists in its operations carried out where seven soldiers, fighting the terrorists, embraced martyrdom

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The security forces on Thursday successfully thwarted terrorists' attack on Frontier Corps (FC) Camps, at Naushki and Panjgur, and killed 13 terrorists in its operations carried out where seven soldiers, fighting the terrorists, embraced martyrdom.

"After successfully repulsing terrorist attacks at Panjgur and Naushki yesterday night, Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down terrorists hiding in the area," said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

As per the details, in Naushki, the security forces encountered and killed five more terrorists that brought the tally to nine terrorists killed at Naushki.

It added that four brave soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) including an officer while repulsing the attack .

At Panjgur, the security forces operation was continuing to eliminate the fleeing terrorists.

It added that four terrorists have so far been killed at Panjgur while at least 4/5 were encircled by the security forces.

At Panjgur, during intense fighting, three soldiers embraced shahadat and four soldiers got injured.

The ISPR mentioned that as per initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan ISPR Panjgur Media

Recent Stories

Olympic sprint champion Jacobs defiant ahead of Be ..

Olympic sprint champion Jacobs defiant ahead of Berlin return

31 seconds ago
 PHC Abbottabad bench suspends ban on construction ..

PHC Abbottabad bench suspends ban on construction in Makhnial, other areas

32 seconds ago
 Turkish Finance Ministry Expects Inflation to Peak ..

Turkish Finance Ministry Expects Inflation to Peak in April at Below 50%

34 seconds ago
 Belarus Says Summoned Ukrainian Military Attache O ..

Belarus Says Summoned Ukrainian Military Attache Over Increase in Illegal Border ..

35 seconds ago
 Europe in Covid 'ceasefire' that could see end of ..

Europe in Covid 'ceasefire' that could see end of pandemic: WHO

16 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>