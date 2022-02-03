Security forces slay 13 terrorists amid thwarting attacks on FC camps in Balochistan: ISPR

The security forces on Thursday successfully thwarted terrorists' attack on Frontier Corps (FC) Camps, at Naushki and Panjgur, and killed 13 terrorists in its operations carried out where seven soldiers, fighting the terrorists, embraced martyrdom

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The security forces on Thursday successfully thwarted terrorists' attack on Frontier Corps (FC) Camps, at Naushki and Panjgur, and killed 13 terrorists in its operations carried out where seven soldiers, fighting the terrorists, embraced martyrdom.

"After successfully repulsing terrorist attacks at Panjgur and Naushki yesterday night, Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down terrorists hiding in the area," said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

As per the details, in Naushki, the security forces encountered and killed five more terrorists that brought the tally to nine terrorists killed at Naushki.

It added that four brave soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) including an officer while repulsing the attack .

At Panjgur, the security forces operation was continuing to eliminate the fleeing terrorists.

It added that four terrorists have so far been killed at Panjgur while at least 4/5 were encircled by the security forces.

At Panjgur, during intense fighting, three soldiers embraced shahadat and four soldiers got injured.

The ISPR mentioned that as per initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India.