Security Forces slay six terrorists among two commanders in Kharan IBO

(@FahadShabbir)

The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan South on Friday killed six terrorists including two commanders amid intense exchange of fire during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on confirmed intelligence about presence of terrorists in a hideout near Kharan, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan South on Friday killed six terrorists including two commanders amid intense exchange of fire during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on confirmed intelligence about presence of terrorists in a hideout near Kharan, Balochistan.

As soon as the troops cordoned the area, the terrorists opened fire to flee from the hideout, said an ISPR news release.

During intense exchange of fire, the six terrorists including two commanders namely Gul Mir alias Pullen and Kaleem Ullah Bolani got killed.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the area, it added.