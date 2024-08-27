Security forces successfully neutralize 25 Khwarij

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ISPR says security forces are conducting extensive Intelligence Based Operations in Tirah, Khyber District against Fitna-Al-Khwarij and so called Laskar-e-Islam and Jamat-ul- Ahrar

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2024) The Security Forces on Tuesday successfully neutralized 25 Khwarij including Kharji ringleader Abuzar alias Saddam, who have been sent to hell, while 11 Khawrij were injured.

According to the ISPR, security forces are conducting extensive Intelligence Based Operations in Tirah, Khyber District against Fitna-Al-Khwarij and so called Laskar-e-Islam and Jamat-ul- Ahrar.

These operations based on robust intelligence, have resulted into major setbacks to Fitna Al Khwarij and its affiliates.

However, during these operations, being conducted since 20th of this month, four brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

The heavy losses inflicted upon Fitna Al Khwarij in these operations are a testament to the valour and commitment of the security forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.