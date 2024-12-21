Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border

(@Abdulla99267510)

Inter-Services Public Relations says movement of group was detected on night of December 19-20

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) The Security forces on Saturday successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of Khwarij through Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area Rajgal, Khyber District.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the movement of the group was detected on the night of December 19-20.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, four Khwarij were sent to hell.

However, during the intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, a resident of District Khyber, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

The statement said Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

President Asif Ali Zardari has lauded the security forces for successfully foiling an infiltration attempt by terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij on Pak-Afghan border in Khyber district.

In a statement, the President appreciated the security forces for killing four Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists.

He paid rich tribute to the Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi who embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the martyr and patience to the bereaved family.

Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan's brave security forces are always prepared to defend the country's borders.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the security forces for killing four Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists during a security operation in the Rajgal area of Khyber District.

In a statement, the Prime Minister expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi in exchange of fire.

He prayed Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the martyr and patience to the bereaved family.

He said the government and security forces are actively working to completely eliminate the threat posed by Fitna al-Khawarij from the country.