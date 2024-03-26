Open Menu

Security Forces Thwart Terrorist Attack On Pakistan Naval Base In Turbat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2024 | 12:39 PM

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

The ISPR says the security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to support the naval troops. Synergetic and effective response by the armed forces enabled killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) The security forces on Tuesday thwarted a terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base Siddique in Turbat.

According to the ISPR, the security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to support the naval troops. Synergetic and effective response by the armed forces enabled killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation.

The swift and effective response by the troops ensured the safety and security of personnel and assets.

However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Noman Fareed of Frontier Corps Balochistan, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist in the area.

In its statement, the ISPR reaffirmed armed forces' commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Fire Balochistan Exchange ISPR Turbat All From

Recent Stories

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

30 minutes ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

13 hours ago
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

13 hours ago
 Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar Dist ..

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

13 hours ago
 Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight ..

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

13 hours ago
 PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from f ..

PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat

13 hours ago
 Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising ro ..

Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases

13 hours ago
 KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan