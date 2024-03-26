Security Forces Thwart Terrorist Attack On Pakistan Naval Base In Turbat
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2024 | 12:39 PM
The ISPR says the security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to support the naval troops. Synergetic and effective response by the armed forces enabled killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) The security forces on Tuesday thwarted a terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base Siddique in Turbat.
According to the ISPR, the security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to support the naval troops. Synergetic and effective response by the armed forces enabled killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation.
The swift and effective response by the troops ensured the safety and security of personnel and assets.
However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Noman Fareed of Frontier Corps Balochistan, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist in the area.
In its statement, the ISPR reaffirmed armed forces' commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.
Recent Stories
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 303,000 unregistered Afghans via KP: Home Deptt2 minutes ago
-
Two brick kilns sealed:2 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosting painting competition themed “land & People of Pakistan”2 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas police crackdown on crime, drugs2 minutes ago
-
CM decides to establish liver transplant center2 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews the arrangement for the disbursement of financial assistance12 minutes ago
-
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal directed to submit rep ..30 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 640 kg drugs in five operations32 minutes ago
-
Govt implementing IT-based track & trace system in factories to control production, protect revenue: ..52 minutes ago
-
Markets, malls buzzing with shoppers after iftar to soak in Eid spirit1 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of famous playwright Haseena Moin observed1 hour ago
-
Motorcyclist died in accident1 hour ago