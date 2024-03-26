Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ISPR says the security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to support the naval troops. Synergetic and effective response by the armed forces enabled killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) The security forces on Tuesday thwarted a terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base Siddique in Turbat.

The swift and effective response by the troops ensured the safety and security of personnel and assets.

However, during intense fire exchange, Sepoy Noman Fareed of Frontier Corps Balochistan, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist in the area.

In its statement, the ISPR reaffirmed armed forces' commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.