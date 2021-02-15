Security forces to eliminate terrorism from Balochistan: IG Tahir Rai

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai on Monday said security forces including police were playing commendable role for maintaining durable peace in the province

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of 93rd Passing Out Parade at Police Training College (PTC) in Quetta, IG Muhammad Tahir Rai said security forces and the people are united against terrorism saying that being a part of the police forces is a symbol of honor of Balochsitan.

He said responsibilities of the police were increased more than double in the past and there is a need to bring passion in the country so that they would bring terrorists to justice through best performances.

The young men of the police should respect the rights and dignity of the citizens while fulfilling their duty, he said adding that the cooperation of the people was essential to curb terrorism in Balochistan.

He said the cooperation of public would be achieved when police personnel could address the grievances of the people and provide security to them in the area which was essential for rooting out crime activities from the areas.

He also urged the people that they would give information to the police against terrorists so that their nefarious design would be foiled in the area.

Congratulating new police personnel, he said those police personnel have gained quality of training which was commendable such provision of training to police would help to enhance performances of police to cope illegal activities in the area.

In addition to the installation of tube wells, construction of new hostels and new blocks, an announcement to provide an ambulance and a new firing range, on which work will begin soon, he said.

He said that a new block would be constructed in the Police Training College to make it the best model, saying that he wished that the college would be brought on par with other provinces of the country by providing more facilities so that training could be imparted here as well understand honor and pride, he noted.

He said the profession of police is a sacred profession, you should perform your duties honestly and you have adorned the police uniform saying that you should never allow its sanctity to be violated and you should do your best to instill confidence in the hearts of the people by serving of public.

The IG Balochistan Police said that the investigating officers would provide all necessary items including stationary and other facilities in order to ensure the processes of inquiry transparent for betterment of the peace.

He directed the police officers that they should avoid for taking bribery and other illegal activities and they should perform their duties with honestly in order to gain trust of people saying that security forces including police were playing leading role under spread of COVID-19.

He also lauded the teams of Police Training Colleges (PTC) for ensuring implementation of standard operating procedure (SOP) during provision of police personnel in order to save police personnel from the epidemic corona virus.

He also paid rich tribute to martyrs of security forces including police who had given sacrifices of their precious lives for restoring peace in the area.

At the end of the ceremony, IG Police Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai also gave shields, certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to 7 soldiers who have achieved prominent positions in various fields.