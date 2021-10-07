UrduPoint.com

Security Forces' Troops, Army Doctors Reach Earthquake-hit Areas Of Harnai: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:20 AM

Security Forces' troops, Army doctors reach earthquake-hit areas of Harnai: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Security Forces' troops on Thursday reached earthquake hit areas of Harnai, Balochistan for rescue and relief efforts.

The Army doctors and paramedics along with necessary medicines were assisting the civil administration for necessary medical care, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Around nine critically injured have been air evacuated to Quetta through Pakistan army aviation Helicopters, it added.

The Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (North) has reached Harnai for damage assessment and response.

Moreover, urban search and rescue team was also being flown from Rawalpindi to speed up and assist in rescue activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Earthquake Balochistan Quetta Army ISPR Rawalpindi Harnai Media From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance issues multi-tranche bond pack ..

Ministry of Finance issues multi-tranche bond package offering for subscription

6 minutes ago
 Local Press: After Mars, he UAE sets sights on Ven ..

Local Press: After Mars, he UAE sets sights on Venus and asteroids

51 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abha Airport with explosive drone

51 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler grants government employees 6-days ..

Fujairah Ruler grants government employees 6-days paid leave to visit Expo

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th October 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.