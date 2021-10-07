Security Forces' troops, Army doctors reach earthquake-hit areas of Harnai: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Security Forces' troops on Thursday reached earthquake hit areas of Harnai, Balochistan for rescue and relief efforts.

The Army doctors and paramedics along with necessary medicines were assisting the civil administration for necessary medical care, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Around nine critically injured have been air evacuated to Quetta through Pakistan army aviation Helicopters, it added.

The Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (North) has reached Harnai for damage assessment and response.

Moreover, urban search and rescue team was also being flown from Rawalpindi to speed up and assist in rescue activities.