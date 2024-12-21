Security Framework Strengthened In Batagram, DCC Implements NAP Policies
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) To bolster the security framework at the district level, the District Coordination Committee (DCC), under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan, convened a high-level meeting.
The session aimed to ensure the effective and timely implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) policies, following directives from the provincial government.
The District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner, department heads, and representatives from law enforcement and intelligence agencies attended the meeting.
Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan stressed the necessity of seamless coordination between district departments and law enforcement agencies to identify and address emerging security threats effectively.
Key issues highlighted during the meeting included the registration of Non-Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles, eradication of illegal arms, enforcement of anti-smuggling measures, combating drug trafficking, curbing electricity theft, regulating unlicensed fuel stations, and ensuring the registration of seminaries (madrasas).
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of unified efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, strengthen the rule of law, and implement the decisions of the Apex Committee comprehensively.
This initiative underscores the commitment of the district administration to enhance security and uphold governance in Batagram.
