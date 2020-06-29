UrduPoint.com
Security Further Beefed Up In City

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:01 PM

Security further beefed up in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed on Monday directed the officials concerned to put security on high alert in the metropolis.

He directed all divisional SPs to review security arrangements in their respective divisions and set up pickets for thorough checking of suspected people.

He also directed the officials to properly check all vehicles at entry and exit points of the city.

The CCPO said that police would conduct search operations on a daily basis in every division to maintain the city's law and order situation.

"All divisional SPs have been directed to brief policemen about the sensitivity of duty and security threats," he added.

The personnel of Dolphin Force and Police Response Unit (PRU) have also been directed to conduct patrolling on important thoroughfares.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that police officers would review security arrangements on all important spots to avoid any untoward incident. They have also been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspected elements and their activities.

