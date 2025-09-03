Open Menu

Security Further Tightened In Red Zone, Diplomatic Enclave: SSP Zeeshan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 09:32 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, under the special directions of SSP Security Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, have further tightened security arrangements in the Red Zone, Diplomatic Enclave, and other high-security zones of the federal capital

An official told Wednesday that SSP Zeeshan Haider had directed to enhance security checking at entry and exit points and to utilize modern technical methods to improve the scrutiny process.

The official said SSP Zeeshan Haider also instructed that officers remain in the field to personally supervise arrangements, while enhanced measures had been taken to safeguard embassies, United Nations offices, and government properties.

The official said SSP Zeeshan Haider emphasized that Safe City cameras were being used to make surveillance more effective and strict instructions had been issued to police personnel that no negligence would be tolerated in duty.

The official said SSP Zeeshan Haider directed government and semi-government employees entering the Red Zone to carry their departmental cards, while citizens were urged to fully cooperate with police during security checks.

SSP Zeeshan Haider said the protection of national and foreign assets and the lives and property of citizens was the top priority of Islamabad Police, and citizens were advised to immediately report any suspicious person or activity to “Pukaar-15” for timely action. APP-rzr-mkz

