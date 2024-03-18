Security Guard Allegedly Tortured To Death By Dacoits
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A security guard was allegedly tortured to death by dacoits in a factory at 6-Kassi, in the limits of Saddar Police Station Kabirwala.
According to police sources, armed dacoits entered a factory near Umair Medicare and tortured a security guard named Hanif son of Nawaz.
Rescue 1122 handed over the dead body to the Police.
DSP Syed Ejaz Bukhari rushed to the site with the forensic team and started investigation.
Similarly, the dead body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.
Saddar police also registered the case and started a search for the dacoits.
